Daraz Thanks Pakistan for Welcoming Cricket Live Streaming

Earlier this month, Daraz announced the exclusive live-streaming rights for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. For the first time in Pakistan, the announcement brought the Pakistani cricket fans an opportunity to live-stream all the T20 World Cup matches on “DarazLive” for free.

When yesterday’s highly anticipated Pak Vs India match began, users were able to enjoy the entire match smoothly from the comfort of their homes or while on the go. Millions of fans across the nation tuned into the Daraz App to catch this high-voltage game with superior stream quality.

Daraz has sent a heartfelt “Thank You” to the people of Pakistan for the overwhelmingly positive response and the opportunity to unite the nation through the shared love for the sport and the players.

Ehsan Saya, Daraz Pakistan’s Managing Director, said everyone at Daraz was delighted to be able to make cricket accessible to all Pakistanis.

“This is about delivering on our purpose – to uplift communities through the power of commerce. No matter what corner of Pakistan you are sitting in, whether you are a Daraz customer or not, this effort to bring the T20 World Cup to our platform is for everyone,” said Saya.

Daraz says it will continue to provide technology and innovation to redefine the cricket experience, and passionate fans can look forward to following the entire T20 World Cup Streaming on the Daraz App.