NEPRA Okays Increase in Cost of Electricity for K-Electric November Bills

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved a per unit increase of Rs. 0.69 in Fuel Changes Adjustment (FSA) for the K-Electric bills of the next month, according to an official statement.

“The Authority has approved FCA of Rs. 0.6890/kWh for the month of July 2021, having an impact of Rs. 1,355 million, to be recovered in the bills of November 2021,” reads the statement.

NEPRA has made it clear that the FCAs will however be applicable to all consumer categories under the K-Electric billing cycle except lifeline consumers.

It is pertinent to mention here that NEPRA recently briefed the National Assembly Standing Committee on Power that the factors contributing to the rise in electricity costs in Pakistan included the devaluation of the Pakistani Rupee and the growing fossil fuel prices.

Meanwhile, in the interbank currency market on Tuesday, the US Dollar surpassed the Rs. 175 mark against the Pakistani Rupee. The greenback closed at Rs. 175.27 against the dollar, up 84 paisas or 0.48 percent from the previous closing of Rs. 174.43, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). Despite a number of initiatives taken by the central bank to reduce pressure on the exchange rate, the rupee continues to fall against the dollar.