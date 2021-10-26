Williamson Hopes There Will Be No Hate From Pakistanis in Today’s Match [Video]

New Zealand captain, Kane Williamson, is hopeful that the upcoming clash between Pakistan and New Zealand in the 2021 T20 World Cup will be played in the right spirit after New Zealand abruptly called off their tour of the country. Williamson said that the players from the two teams share a good camaraderie as they have played a lot of cricket with and against each other.

Williamson said that the whole scenario was unfortunate and they realize how disappointing it must have been for the Pakistan cricket team and their fans. He added that the team is hopeful that cricketing activities in Pakistan will resume as soon as possible and they will be able to tour Pakistan for a full series.

The 31-year old praised Pakistan’s performance against India and is vary of the brand of cricket the Men in Green are playing at the moment. He added that Pakistan are a really strong side and labeled them as one of the favorites for the competition because of their experience of the conditions on offer in the UAE.

“Without a doubt, they are coming into this tournament feeling pretty good about their chances, but having said that, in sports and particularly in T20 cricket, every team, I think, turns up with confidence knowing that on their day, anything can happen,” Williamson remarked.

