Zong Partners with REDRETAIL to Promote Digital Payments in Pakistan  

Zong has partnered with REDRETAIL (a REDtone Group company), one of the leading retail digitization platforms, to promote digital payments in Pakistan.

This collaboration will allow Zong customers to top-up and recharge their balance through REDRETAIL’s network of small and medium-sized enterprises including kiryana stores.

The B2B partnership with REDRETAIL, a retail digitization platform that evolves the conventional retail store experience, through its proprietary hardware and software Point of Sales (POS) devices and solutions, will help Zong get closer to its digitalization mission.

“We’re excited to have partnered with one of Pakistan’s cellular giants Zong to give a much-needed push to digital payments in Pakistan,” shared Mahnoor Nadeem, CEO REDRETAIL.

“Our mutual purpose is to digitize payments on the grass-root level where both small shop owners and their consumers can benefit from the convenience that financial technology brings to their lives,” she added.

“We want to help REDRETAIL in their efforts of moving the small kiryana stores from informal economy to a formal one while bringing ease to the lives of retailers as well as consumers,” shared Zong’s official spokesperson.

“The partnership with REDRETAIL will get us closer to realizing our vision of a digitally enabled Pakistan and bringing us up to speed with the global technological developments,” he added.

As a customer-centric company, Zong aims to uplift its customers’ experience to newer heights. Through its advanced digital solutions, it is innovating to provide sought-after solutions, services, and offers to its customers and promises to continue doing so in the future.