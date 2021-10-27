Advertisement

Foreign Ministry Condemns Indian Treatment of Kashmiris for Celebrating Pakistan’s Win

Posted 50 mins ago by ProPK Staff
Pakistan condemns in the strongest terms the highly reprehensible attacks against Kashmiri students in India after Pakistan’s win in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup. This hateful behavior is reflective of the BJP-RSS extremist “Hindutva” mindset against minorities, particularly Muslims.

Equally condemnable and of deep concern are the reports that Indian authorities are charging Kashmiri students and youth under the draconian and arbitrary Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Clearly, such hate-mongering and Islamophobia reflect growing intolerance in India and illustrate that even the gentleman’s game of cricket is not free from its pernicious effects.

The Indian government must take steps to thoroughly investigate the intimidation of and violence against the Kashmiri youth and the Muslim minority in the backdrop of the T20 cricket match.

ProPK Staff
