CII Asks Govt to Punish Those Who Displayed Hoor in Rabiul Awwal Procession

The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) has condemned the incident in which a young girl was presented as a ‘hoor’ during a 12th Rabiul Awwal procession in Multan.

Declaring such practices ‘inappropriate and against the teachings of Islam,’ the council urged the government of Punjab to take notice of the incident and take action against those responsible for the incident.

The reservations were recorded during the two-day meeting of the CII in Islamabad, where council members also declared the renditions of Na’at, marsiya, and qasidas on the tunes of songs against Islamic teachings.

The council also opposed the ostentatious exhibition of religious rituals and stated that a uniform standard should be maintained to celebrate religious occasions.

The council commended the establishment of the Rehmatulil Alameen Authority, calling it a far-sighted step by Prime Minister Imran Khan, which will yield positive results in the longer run.

Furthermore, they endorsed the draft of the Alternate Dispute Resolution Bill, 2020, presented in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly to “facilitate the settlement of the dispute and ensure expeditious and inexpensive justice.”