FIA Busts Gang Making Fake COVID Vaccine Certificates

Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Cyber Crime Cell Karachi has arrested 11 people, including a lady health worker, involved in the issuance of fake COVID-19 vaccination certificates and PCR reports.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi on Wednesday, Additional Director FIA Cyber Crime Sindh Zone, Imran Riaz, said that the 14-member gang included employees of different laboratories, a travel agent, and a lady health worker from district Malir.

“The gang is not only involved in issuing forged vaccination certificates to non-vaccinated people, but also in changing the type of COVID-19 vaccine to pre-made genuine certificates,” he added.

Riaz revealed that the gang members changed the type of vaccines on certificates for people intending to travel abroad. They charged Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 35,000 for this illegal work.

The gang was also involved in forging PCR test reports of different renowned laboratories for people going abroad, the officer said.

He added that the 11 members of the gang were arrested on Tuesday night while raids were carried out in search of the remaining accused. He said that an ID issued by NIMS to a lady health worker, Syeda Samita Kazmi, was being used for the forgery.

The additional director said that the FIA would also investigate those who have obtained forged COVID-19 certificates or test reports.

According to the additional director, the gang has issued over 1,500 forged PCR reports and 500 certificates. However, an actual number will be determined after the forensic report of mobile phone accused persons.