FIA Launches Crackdown Against TLP Supporters on Social Media

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has decided to launch a crackdown against the supporters of the banned religious party, Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

According to details, Director General (DG) FIA, Sanaullah Abbasi, has constituted special teams that will be tasked with raiding and arresting the supporters of TLP involved in sharing incendiary content of social networking platforms.

The development comes after the federal government announced to come down hard on TLP for perpetrating violent clashes in Punjab in which 6 policemen were martyred and over 250 sustained various injuries.

On the other hand, TLP sources have claimed that policemen shot and killed four of their unarmed supporters who were on their way to Islamabad to stage a sit-in and register their protest against the government for failing to fulfill its agreement.

A day ago, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry, announced that the federal government has decided to treat the proscribed TLP as a military outfit.

It took such a hard stance in view of TLP’s persistent tendency to challenge the writ of the state by creating chaos with the support of anti-state elements.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rasheed, announced that the federal government has deployed Rangers across Punjab for 60 days to ensure peace in the province.