PTA Launches Mobile App to Facilitate Telecom Consumers

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has launched a user-friendly Complaint Management System mobile application in an effort to facilitate telecom consumers.

It includes FAQs on different issues for consumer awareness and better understanding, and is aimed at providing consumers with a convenient means of lodging complaints about telecom services.

The app is available on Android (Google Play) and iOS (Apple App store), and allows consumers to file complaints about telecom services, mobile registrations/Device Identification Registration and Blocking System, web content reporting, and stolen handset blocking, etc. Complainants can also track their complaints and provide feedback about the resolutions on it.

The launching of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority’s Complaint Management System (PTA’s CMS) App demonstrates the PTA’s commitment to innovation, a deeper understanding of consumers’ needs, and the provision of progressive solutions.

Users can also file complaints on the PTA’s CMS through a web interface.