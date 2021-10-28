Telenor Pakistan Launches B2B Solutions to Help Businesses ‘Get Future Ready’

Telenor Pakistan has launched its state-of-the-art suite of business solutions to ensure its business customers stay ‘future-ready’. With a constantly evolving business environment inducing changes in the way of work and the need for technological solutions, Telenor Business aims to enable businesses of any scale to steer through the waves of the future.

Telenor’s business solutions have been an integral part of the organization’s portfolio since its inception and the business suite has evolved over the past years to provide sophisticated products and services while equipping businesses with the tools necessary for efficient operations to look at the future with certainty.

Telenor Business suite started off from providing best in class voice and data services to now providing productivity, marketing, and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions. Telenor Pakistan strives towards providing best-in-class customer services to business clients and the servicing platforms are digitalized to be future-ready.

For businesses and enterprises seeking to manage their costs and equip their ventures for the future, Telenor Business suite has brought forward an extensive portfolio spread over four key streams including Internet of Things (IoT), Self-Servicing Platform for corporate clients, Customized Enterprise Solutions, and Data as a Service (DaaS).

These solutions aim to equip businesses of any size to thrive in a complex business environment, be it a growing startup, small and medium enterprise, or any large organization. They also aim to provide one-window operations with reliable and secure infrastructure, improved business efficiency with visibility into operations and performance, secure digital access, and advanced monitoring and analytics.

“Running a successful business in this fast-evolving era means dealing with and overcoming innumerable fears and challenges on a daily basis,” said Omer Bin Tariq, Chief Business Officer at Telenor Pakistan. “Telenor Pakistan’s Business solutions offer greater flexibility for businesses especially when it comes to protecting and growing what matters the most, when it matters the most.”

“We keep our customer needs at the core which enables us to provide digitalized customer servicing through automation to allow flexibility and control to our business clients. With our leading position of introducing the latest technologies in the country, Telenor Business promises the best in class solutions that bring our business partners at par with global standards,” he added.

To help businesses innovate, expand, and optimize, Telenor Pakistan will be conducting nationwide events to connect with new and existing business clients in the coming months while displaying its IoT solutions through experience zones.

Currently, Telenor Business offers an array of business solutions in the four streams including state-of-the-art fleet and asset management via IoT, advanced data analytics to make informed decisions, and customized enterprise solutions such as hospitality solutions for hotels. F

or further details, please visit: telenor.com.pk/business