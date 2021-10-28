Zong 4G Becomes Official Connectivity Partner of TCS

Zong 4G has become a connectivity partner of TCS, Pakistan’s largest logistics network, further expanding its corporate clientele and boosting its position as a vital communications solutions provider for enterprises.

Advertisement

Through this collaboration, TCS will have access to Zong 4G’s cutting-edge business solutions, allowing them to digitize their day-to-day operations and provide a smooth connected experience. These products and services from Zong are designed to cater to the ever-evolving needs of corporate customers.

Commenting on the partnership, Zong’s spokesperson said, “We’re thrilled to embark into this cooperation with Pakistan’s largest logistics network to provide them with Zong’s innovative and reliable connectivity solutions.”

“Through our tailored business solutions, we hope to improve companies by digitizing their day-to-day operations and assisting them in increasing productivity by leveraging our dependable connectivity products and services, which are designed to meet the changing needs of today’s enterprises,” the spokesperson added.

“Every day at TCS, we’re guided by a strong sense of mission and fundamental values to honor our valued customers’ confidence,” stated Muhammad Harris Jamali, CEO (TCS Pvt. Ltd.).

He added, “With data and technology at the heart of our growth strategy, we’re always looking for strong, like-minded partners to help us maintain Pakistan’s largest logistics network connected in real-time. We’re happy to be partnered with Zong 4G as we continue to build our platform as the leading cellular brand with the widest coverage countrywide.”

Advertisement

Zong 4G is working directly with corporate clients across the country to develop a digital environment for them, bringing bespoke solutions to disrupt everyday processes, and new techniques to solve both basic and complicated issues.

Through an extensive Business Solution portfolio, Zong 4G aspires to reinvent how businesses operate, having an overall impact on the corporate ecosystem in Pakistan.

Its unrivaled technological advancement and telecommunications experience has been a harbinger in developing these wide-ranging business solutions.