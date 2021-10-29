HEC Announces Last Date to Apply for Faculty Development Program 2021

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced 3 November as the deadline for submission of applications for the third batch of the Faculty Development Program (FDP) for the academic year 2021-22.

The Project Director Human Resource Development Division HEC told APP, the state-run news agency, that the scholarship program is an opportunity for faculty members of public and private universities and degree awarding institutions (DAIS) to pursue a Ph.D. degree at HEC-recognized Pakistani institutions.

The candidates can avail scholarship for up to four years, including one year at a foreign university, he said.

Talking about the eligibility criteria, the director said that the applicants must have two-year experience of teaching at any HEC-recognized university.

“The applicants must have the 1st Division (in the annual examination system) or minimum CGPA 3 out of 4 in the final degree, and no 3rd Division or Grade D in the entire academic career would be entertained.”

The maximum age limit is 45 years on the closing date, he added.

The candidate must be an active faculty member of an HEC recognized varsity and must rejoin the department after completion of his or her studies, as per terms and conditions.

All eligible non-Ph.D. faculty members can apply through HEC’s E-Portal, the director said, advising applicants to read the FAQs on the HEC website before applying for the scholarship.

“The scholarship merit list will be compiled based on the applicants’ online information/data and any errors or omissions will result in the offer cancellation,” he added.

He said that the Development Division of HEC will shortlist applicants based on the selection criteria.