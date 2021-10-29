Ministry of Commerce to Hold Second Pakistan Africa Trade Development Conference

The Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood, chaired a briefing on the product and geographical diversification initiatives being taken under the Look Africa policy of the Ministry of Commerce.

He was informed that the ministry will hold the second Pakistan Africa Trade Development Conference (PATDC) as part of its Look Africa policy at Lagos, Nigeria, from 23 to 25 November. A Single Country Exhibition will also be held at the same time.

Advisor Dawood was also apprised that 113 leading Pakistani companies in textiles, cosmetics, leather, food, pharmaceuticals, tractors, electrical appliances, fans, cable, steel, surgical, paint, chemicals, IT, and sports, etc. have confirmed their participation in the event.

The First Pakistan Africa Trade Development Conference was held in Nairobi, Kenya to cater to the East African countries. The organization for the second PATDC was delayed because of the COVID-19 travel restrictions.

The second PATDC is being held to cater to the western part of Africa. Buyers from 15 countries of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). Nigeria, Niger, Senegal, Ghana, Togo, Ivory Coast, Gambia, Guinea, etc., and buyers from all the Nigerian states have been invited.

Advisor Dawood will lead the Pakistani delegation comprising businessmen and officials from the Ministry of Commerce and other government departments.

Pakistani companies will display their products at the Single Country Exhibition — the largest exhibition of Pakistan’s products in Africa — and will hold B2B meetings as well.

The Advisor said that he will visit Dakar, Senegal, from 6 to 9 December to meet officials and businessmen from the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation at the 17th Trade Fair of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Member States and to attend the 25th International Trade Fair.

He commended the ministry’s role in the implementation of the Look Africa policy initiative for geographical and product diversification.