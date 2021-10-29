Saqlain Mushtaq Wants a Pakistan-India T20 World Cup Final

Pakistan’s interim head coach, Saqlain Mushtaq, said that a Pakistan-India final at the 2021 T20 World Cup would be great for the cricketing world and specifically for the Pakistan cricket team. Saqlain said that another meeting between the two arch-rivals would only improve the relations between the players of the two nations, and it would send a strong message to the people of both the countries.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Former Indian Coach Likely to be Appointed Pakistan’s Next Head Coach

Former off-spinner said that the Pakistan cricket team is ready to face any challenge put in front of them, and they want to play the best teams to improve their cricket. He said that the entire team relishes a challenge and their focus is to give everything they have on the pitch.

“If India makes it to the final with us, it would be a great thing because I feel — and this is not because we became big-headed after beating them — but because they are a strong team, everyone considers them a favorite,” Saqlain said.

“If India comes in the final, then it would be very good for the ICC, fans around the world, and for world cricket, and everyone will enjoy it. They are our neighboring country and playing one more match would only improve our relations,” he added.

ALSO READ Saqlain Mushtaq Shares the Reason for Planting Pakistan’s Flag for Every Training Session

Saqlain said that the team is clear about their goal, and that is to become the T20 World champions. He said that when the focus is clear then the opponent or the conditions do not matter as you have to be prepared for anything the world throws at you. Saqlain said that Pakistan’s next match against Afghanistan is going to be another exciting game as both the teams will give their all to win the match.

He said that he expects Pakistan to play with the same mindset they played against India and New Zealand, and hopefully, will get their third consecutive victory.