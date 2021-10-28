Former Indian Coach Likely to be Appointed Pakistan’s Next Head Coach

According to sources, former South African opener, Gary Kirsten is one of the leading candidates to become the permanent head coach of the Pakistan cricket team. It is reported that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has finalized their shortlist for candidates for the permanent head coach role which includes Gary Kirsten, Peter Moores, and Simon Katich.

Currently, former Pakistan off-spinner, Saqlain Mushtaq has been appointed as the interim head coach for the 2021 T20 World Cup but his contract will be over once the mega event ends. Pakistan have had a strong start to their T20 World Cup campaign under the leadership of Saqlain Mushtaq, winning their opening two encounters against India and New Zealand.

It is expected that PCB will look to hire a foreign coach once the tournament ends with former South African and Indian coach, Gary Kirsten, seen as the ideal candidate for the role. Kirsten was India’s head coach in their 2011 ICC World Cup-winning campaign and is highly regarded as one of the finest coaches in the world.

Former Australian opener, Simon Katich, is also highly appreciated by the higher-ups in the PCB while former England coach, Peter Moores has also been in the rumor mill.

PCB has been on the hunt to appoint a new permanent head coach ever since the sudden resignation of former head coach, Misbah-ul-Haq, just before the start of the T20 World Cup. Misbah, along with former bowling coach, Waqar Younis, resigned days before the appointment of Ramiz Raja as the new PCB chairman.