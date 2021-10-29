Squid Game Cryptocurrency Witnesses Meteoric Rise in a Single Day

Squid Game’s very own brand of cryptocurrency, SQUID, has shocked the dramatic world of digital trade after recording an astronomical 2400% growth in less than 24 hours.

At the time of press, SQUID was trading at a commanding $3.33 per coin, and the novelty token’s market cap has surged well above $174 million less than a week after launch, according to CoinMarketCap.

Although Squid Game’s play-to-earn cryptocurrency continues to make headlines in terms of growth and long-term turnover options, those interested in buying the token should proceed with caution. CoinMarketCap has issued a warning, stating that “multiple reports” have been received that users are unable to sell this currency on Pancakeswap, a prominent digital exchange platform.

It’s unclear why certain users can’t sell their SQUID tokens, but the coin’s white paper highlights anti-dumping technology that prevents purchasers from selling their tokens if certain requirements aren’t met.

The currency, which began its presale on October 20, joins a long history of other meme coins that have made momentous showings for no obvious reason other than good press.

The SQUID token was introduced as the sole coin of Squid Game’s gamified project, a crypto play-to-earn platform. The online event, which begins in November, is modeled after the six rounds of games featured in the dystopian Netflix series, but without all the bloodshed.