Updated Points Table After Pakistan Get 3 Out of 3

Pakistan registered their third consecutive victory in the 2021 T20 World Cup by defeating Afghanistan by 6 wickets in Dubai International Cricket Stadium. As a result, Pakistan has maintained their spot at the top of Group 2 in the 2021 T20 World Cup points table.

Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat first on a slow pitch. Pakistan’s bowlers were right on the money from the spot and choked the Afghanistan batters early on in the innings. Despite losing early wickets, Afghanistan put on an impressive comeback courtesy Mohammad Nabi and Gulbadin Naib. They set Pakistan a target of 148 in their 20 overs.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam scored a professional half-century before Rashid Khan struck back with tight few overs, picking the wickets of Mohammad Hafeez and Babar Azam. Pakistan’s explosive middle-order batter, finished the game with an over to spare, smacking four huge maximums to hand Pakistan their third victory of the tournament.

Here’s the Group 2 updated points table:

Team Matches Wins Losses Points Net Run Rate Pakistan 3 3 0 6 +0.638 Afghanistan 2 1 1 2 +3.092 Namibia 1 1 0 2 0.550 New Zealand 1 0 1 0 -0.532 India 1 0 1 0 -0.973 Scotland 2 0 2 0 -3.562

Earlier in the day, West Indies defeated Bangladesh in a thrilling encounter at Sharjah. West Indies won their first match of the tournament while Bangladesh are on the brink of elimination after suffering three losses on the bounce.

West Indies move to the fifth spot while Bangladesh move to the last spot in Group 1 of T20 World Cup points table.

Here’s the Group 1 standings:

Team Matches Wins Losses Points Net Run Rate England 2 2 0 4 +3.614 Australia 2 2 0 4 +0.727 South Africa 2 1 1 2 +0.179 Sri Lanka 2 1 1 2 -0.416 West Indies 3 1 2 2 -1.598 Bangladesh 3 0 3 0 -1.069

Follow our detailed coverage of the 2021 T20 World Cup here!