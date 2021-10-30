Mohammad Rizwan Equals MS Dhoni’s Wicket-Keeping Record

Pakistan’s wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan is widely regarded as one of the finest wicket-keepers in the world currently. Rizwan has been exceptional for Pakistan both with the bat and with the gloves behind the stumps.

While Rizwan has earned the plaudits for his magnificent form with the bat over the past year, his glove-work has gone a bit unnoticed. Rizwan’s outstanding wicket-keeping has been one of the highlights of the culture of fielding change in Pakistan and his fitness levels have set the standards for the future cricketing stars in the country.

Rizwan has 39 dismissals to his name in 2021 and has equaled the record of Indian legend, MS Dhoni for most dismissals in a calendar year. Dhoni set the record in 2016 as he dismissed 39 batters in 35 matches. Rizwan has also registered 39 dismissals in the calendar year although he has played two more matches than Dhoni.

Here are the wicket-keepers with most dismissals in a calendar year:

Player Innings Dismissals Catches Stumpings Year MS Dhoni 35 39 24 15 2016 Mohammad Rizwan* 37 39 34 5 2021 Kumar Sangakkara 25 34 24 10 2016 Nurul Hasan 28 34 26 8 2019 Mushfiqur Rahim 32 31 17 14 2012

*still in progress

The 29-year old will have a chance to break the record of MS Dhoni as Pakistan are scheduled to play at least two more T20I matches in the calendar year. The upcoming two encounters against Namibia and Scotland have already been scheduled while Pakistan is more than likely to play in the semi-final of the mega-event as well. With two more months left in the year, Rizwan can create an unbeatable record if he does play more T20 matches, including domestic and franchise league matches, in the year.