Saqlain Mushtaq Bowls to Babar Azam in Practice Session [Video]

Every cricket fan has a fantasy of watching legendary cricketers facing off against the modern cricket greats for the ultimate cricket match-up. One of those fantasies came true as legendary Pakistan spinner, Saqlain Mushtaq, bowled to Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam in the nets.

Pakistan’s interim head coach, Saqlain Mushtaq, was seen rolling back the years in Pakistan’s latest training session prior to their match against Afghanistan in the 2021 T20 World Cup. Saqlain, with his usual bowling style, was seen testing out the skills of Babar Azam. While Babar edged the first ball, he managed to recover quickly and took him to the cleaners.

The video of the training session was uploaded by the official account of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on various social media platforms.

The video was appreciated by the Pakistan cricket faithful as it garnered over 6,700 likes and over 650 retweets. The people were in awe of the skills and quality of spin bowling that Saqlain still possesses despite retiring from professional cricket more than 13 years ago.

Saqlain was appointed as the head coach of the national side for the duration of the 2021 T20 World Cup. Under his leadership, Pakistan won their first-ever World Cup match against India and followed it up with a magnificent win against New Zealand. Pakistan will face Afghanistan in their next encounter in the World Cup before facing Namibia and Scotland to wrap up the Super 12s stage of the tournament.