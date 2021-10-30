Babar Azam Becomes The Fastest Player to Score 1,000 T20I Runs as Captain

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam is widely regarded as one of the finest batters in world cricket today. Babar has broken many batting records ever since his international debut in 2015 and he added yet another record to his already illustrious career during last night’s Super 12s encounter against Afghanistan in the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Babar became the fastest batter in the world to score 1,000 runs in T20Is as captain of their national side. Babar took only 26 innings to reach the milestone and broke the record previously held by Indian captain Virat Kohli who had taken 30 innings to score 1,000 runs in the format.

Overall, Babar is the ninth international captain to cross the 1,000 run-mark. Australia’s captain, Aaron Finch has the most runs as captain of an international team, having scored 1,626 runs in 51 innings as captain. Babar on the other hand has scored 1,042 runs at an average of 45.30 in 26 innings as captain.

Here is Babar’s batting record as captain in T20Is:

Innings Runs Average Strike Rate 50s 100s 26 1,042 45.30 133.93 12 1

Babar has been impressive as captain of Pakistan’s T20 side. He has led the Men in Green to their first-ever World Cup victory over their arch-rival India and then followed it up with two more victories against New Zealand and Afghanistan in the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Pakistan has registered three consecutive victories and has planted one foot into the semi-finals of the competition. Their next matches in the Super 12s stage are against Namibia and Scotland.