Air Chief Marshal (Retd) Sohail Aman Joins Nutshell Group As Chief Executive Strategic Engagements

Nutshell Group has announced that former Chief of Air Staff of Pakistan, Air Chief Marshal (Retd) Sohail Aman, has joined the Group as Chief Executive Strategic Engagements.

ACM Sohail Aman (Rtd) is a graduate of Pakistan Air Force War College and has a Masters’s Degree in Strategic Studies from Karachi University and another one in International Relations from Kings College, London.

He is also an alumnus of Royal College of Defence Studies United Kingdom and has attended the National & International Security Course at Harvard Kennedy School USA.

ACM has a grand total of over 3,000 fighter hours to his credit. He has commanded a Fighter Squadron, Combat Commanders’ School, a Fighter Base, and a Regional Air Command of Pakistan Air Force.

He also served as Director Operations, Director Plans, Assistant Chief of Air Staff Operations, Deputy Chief of Air Staff Training, and Deputy Chief of Air Staff Operations at Air Headquarters.

As Deputy Chief of Air Staff Training, he pioneered the concept of Education for All, introduced scholarship schemes for deserving PAF and civilian children, and undertook initiatives for the welfare of Persons with Special Needs (PSN) in education. He also developed two medical colleges and three Air University campuses across the country.

In recognition of his meritorious services, he has been decorated with Nishan-i-Imtiaz (Military), Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military), Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military), and Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military).

He is also a recipient of “The Legion of Merit” of Turkish Armed Forces, “King Abdul Aziz Medal of Excellence” by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the United States “Legion of Merit” – the highest military award of US Armed forces awarded to any foreign military official.

He is currently on the Board of a leading financial institution of Pakistan and is undertaking a few civic/human development projects.

Expressing his views on this development, Mohammad Azfar Ahsan, Founder & CEO, Nutshell Group, said, ‘’I am delighted and honored that Air Chief Marshall Sohail Aman (Rtd) is now part of Nutshell Group.”

“I am optimistic that due to his rich experience, he will act as a catalyst to our current and future programs, and will continue to play his pivotal role for the progress of the country and to take it to the path of success we envisioned for our motherland,” he added.

Nutshell Group has been in the business of convening, attracting, harnessing, and sharing excellence for the last 18 years. It strives to curate and convene stories of excellence from near and far, across businesses and economies, for the greater good of communities and the planet at large.

The team at Nutshell Group says it promises to provide its clients with just the kind of competitive advantage crucial to their attainment of success.