Ex Indian Cricketers Slam Virat Kohli After Embarrassing Defeats in World Cup

Former Indian cricketers have lashed out at the Indian cricket team for their poor showing in the 2021 T20 World Cup. India lost their second consecutive match of the mega event and are on the verge of elimination from the Super 12s stage after suffering two heavy losses. India sit on the fifth spot in Group B as they lost their first match against arch-rivals Pakistan by 10 wickets and the next match against New Zealand by 8 wickets.

Advertisement

Former Indian cricketers, including Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman, Sunil Gavaskar, Gautam Gambhir, and Kapil Dev, voiced their concerns at India’s poor performance and lashed out at the players for their below-par displays.

Former Indian opener, Virender Sehwag, took to Twitter to raise questions about the future of Indian cricket after a terrible performance at the T20 World Cup. Sehwag said that these performances would hurt India, and serious steps need to be taken to restore order in Indian cricket.

Very disappointing from India. NZ were amazing. India’s body language wasn’t great, poor shot selection & like few times in the past, New Zealand have virtually ensured we won’t make it to the next stage. This one will hurt India & time for some serious introspection #IndvsNZ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 31, 2021

Sehwag’s fellow opening partner, Gautam Gambhir, said that despite having some of the best players in the world, the Indian team lacks mental toughness. He said that this has been the trend in Indian cricket over the past 6-7 years as they have been knocked out of ICC tournaments whenever there is a pressure game.

ALSO READ Pakistan Overtakes India in Updated ICC T20I Rankings

India’s World Cup-winning captain, Kapil Dev, said that serious questions have to be asked from the Indian cricket captain, Virat Kohli, and Indian cricket team management to identify the reasons behind their loss. He said that the people have every right to criticize the team as they have been hurt by such woeful performances. He said that it cannot be called a one-off as India has been struggling in major events.

Former middle-order batter, VVS Laxman, said that the Indian team looked like they played without a plan, and the batting unit completely crumbled under pressure. He added that the batters made poor shot choices and were very tentative in their approach.

Advertisement

India will face Afghanistan in their next encounter and will have to win the match to give themselves a chance to qualify for the semi-finals. The match will be played on 3 November in Abu Dhabi.