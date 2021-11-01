NHA Approves Consultancy Contract for Transportation Projects

The National Highway Authority (NHA) Executive Board approved the award of the agreement for “Hiring of Consultancy Services for Intelligent Transportation System and Development of Nationwide Strategy and Architecture” to M/s NESPAK (Pvt.) Ltd., in a joint venture (JV) with M/s DATA VIEW, at a cost of Rs. 38.211 million.

Advertisement

The meeting of the NHA Executive Board held was chaired by Capt. (Retd.) Muhammad Khurram Agha, Chairman NHA, and considered the award of contract for Hiring of Consultancy Services for Intelligent Transportation System and Development of Nationwide Strategy and Architecture.

ALSO READ Pakistan and Syria Sign Trade Agreement

The Board approved the award of the agreement for “Hiring of Consultancy Services for Intelligent Transportation System and Development of Nationwide Strategy and Architecture” to M/s NESPAK (Pvt.) Ltd. in JV with M/s DATA VIEW, the successful consultants in the Combined (Technical+Financial) evaluation at an evaluated cost of Rs. 38.211 million (which includes Salary Cost, Direct Non-Salary Cost, and all types of applicable taxes, including sales tax @ 16 percent).

The Board further approved a steering committee for monitoring of this project include General Manager (ITS) as Chairman, while members included the Director (MIS), Representative of NTRC, Representative of NH&MP, and Assistant Director (ITS).

The Board also approved NHA’s Composite Schedule of Rates (CSR)-2021 for implementation with immediate effect. The Board further decided as follows:

Antiglare sheet item be incorporated as part of new CSR-2021. Overall updation of CSR shall be made on yearly basis by the end of September each year. However, rates of major items be reviewed bi-annually. NHA may take up the issue of unworkable rate analysis with PPRA with the proposal to annul such bids along with for forfeiture of bid security; by quoting the precedence of what is being followed in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Province.

ALSO READ FBR Surpasses Monthly Tax Collection Target 4 Months in A Row

The NHA Executive Board recommended the “Revised PC-I for Improvement and Widening of Chitral–Booni–Mastuj–Shandur Road (153 KM)“ amounting to Rs. 21.642 billion, having an EIRR of 10.31 percent for approval by ECNEC. The Executive Board approved the following:

Advertisement

Variation Order No. 3 for the Construction of Shatial-Thor Nullah Bypass (Relocation of the Karakorum Highway N–35), including Link Roads (02 No., length 7.7 km) connecting existing KKH (at Minar and Thor) amounting to Rs. 2,280,001,795 (having an overall aggregate increase of 65.072 percent above the original contract price), duly concurred by WAPDA (sponsor agency) and Member (Finance) NHA HQ. Upon approval, the Revised Contract Cost shall become Rs. 5,789,468,109/- Acceptance, in principle, necessary, admin approval & expenditure sanction against the Variation Order No. 3 for the said project (Deposit Work).

The Board directed NHA to submit a position paper to Planning Commission through WAPDA.