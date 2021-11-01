Punjab Drafts New Law to Safeguard Rights of People With Disabilities

The Punjab government has drafted a law under which all kinds of social and economic rights would be given to people with disabilities.

Advertisement

This was announced by Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait ul Maal, Syed Yawer Abbas Bukhari, on Sunday.

While speaking at a two-day event jointly organized by Aawaz II Program, and Peace and Justice Network (PJN), the minister said that the main objective of the bill was to safeguard the rights of special persons.

ALSO READ O-Level Students Face a New Dilemma in Punjab

He hoped that the proposed bill will be passed by the Assembly as an Act by December 3, 2021.

Punjab Minister for Labor and Human Resource, Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi, also attended the inaugural session of the event.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the registration process of domestic workers is underway in Punjab, which will help address child labor in the province.

Advertisement

Team lead Aawaz II, Dr. Yasmin Zaidi, underscored the importance of including vulnerable segments of the population in mainstream life.

She lauded the efforts of their district partners for bringing special persons, transgender persons, religious minorities together on the Aawaz II platform.