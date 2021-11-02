Eoin Morgan Becomes the Most Successful Captain in T20I History

England’s limited-overs captain, Eoin Morgan became the most successful captain in T20I history as England defeated Sri Lanka in the 2021 T20 World Cup on Monday. This was England’s fourth consecutive victory in the mega event and their spot in the semi-finals of the tournament is all but confirmed.

Morgan led England to their 43rd victory under his leadership, overtaking Afghanistan’s former captain Asghar Afghan who led his team to 42 victories in the format. Morgan’s 43 victories have come in 68 matches while Asghar’s 42 victories were achieved in 52 matches only.

Morgan is arguably England’s greatest ever limited-overs captain. He led his side to their first-ever ODI World Cup in 2019 and his record in T20Is is now the best in the cricketing world as well.

England’s captain is followed by Asghar, India’s MS Dhoni, Pakistan’s Sarfaraz Ahmed, and Virat Kohli in the top five most successful captains in T20I history.

Here are the five most successful captains in T20Is:

Captains Matches Wins Win Percentage Eoin Morgan 68 43 63.2% Asghar Afghan 52 42 80.7% MS Dhoni 72 42 58.3% Sarfaraz Ahmed 37 29 78.3% Virat Kohli 47 29 61.7%

Morgan will be determined to lead England to their second-ever T20 World Cup title and equal the record currently held by West Indies. England is considered as strong favorites for the tournament after highly impressive performances in their first four encounters in the T20 World Cup.