Shane Warne Reveals His Picks for 2021 T20 World Cup Final

Former Australian leg-spinner, Shane Warne, has picked Pakistan to reach the T20 World Cup final in the United Arab Emirates.

Advertisement

The legendary cricketer’s remarks came after the Pakistan team took the cricketing fraternity by storm as they collected crucial points against India, New Zealand, and Afghanistan.

ALSO READ Ex Indian Cricketers Slam Virat Kohli After Embarrassing Defeats in World Cup

Shane Warne claimed that England, currently leading with 6 points from three games, will win Group 1, followed by Australia, who have won two of their three games so far.

From Group 2, Warne predicted that Pakistan will win with India following them. This would have been true if India had defeated the Kiwis in their humbling clash over the weekend, with Kane Williamson’s team crushing Kohli XI by a mile.

Then, between the two semi-finals, the 52-year-old believes, the world will see either an India-Pakistan final or a replay of the Ashes bout (England vs Australia).

I still believe the teams that will top each group & make it through will look like this, plus semi’s & final… 1.England

2. Australia 1.Pakistan

2. India Semi’s Eng V India

Aust V Pak So final will be either India V Pak or

Aust V England @SkyCricket @FoxCricket — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) October 30, 2021

ALSO READ Aaqib Javed Believes India Has Not Recovered From Shaheen’s Spell

Overall, besides Pakistan and England securing top spots in their respective groups, Warne’s predictions fail to put enough weight behind the progress of other teams. While the Australian legend’s prophecies are somewhat proportional to the results of the game, his prediction about India is a bit squeamish. As we all know, Kohli XI currently sits in the second-last spot above Scotland and looks well on its way toward an exit.

Advertisement

Whatever the case may be, the final will take place in Dubai on November 14, i.e., Sunday, and Pakistan looks well on course to play a part in it.