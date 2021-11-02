Islamabad-bound Foreign Airline Barely Escapes Major Disaster

A foreign airline’s aircraft narrowly avoided crashing into the hills of Islamabad due to the alleged negligence of the air traffic controller.

As per details, the flight en route from Bahrain to Islamabad was misguided by an air traffic controller, causing it to descend to an altitude of 5,000 feet instead of 8,000 feet.

As soon as the aircraft plunged to a dangerous low, the ground proximity warning system (GPWS) got activated, which alerted the pilot to the looming danger of crashing into hills. The skilled pilot quickly took the plane to a higher altitude to avoid a major accident.

Taking notice of the incident, the Director-General Civil Aviation Authority (DGCAA) suspended the traffic controller with immediate effect and ordered an inquiry into the incident.

According to a CAA spokesperson, the mishap happened after the pilot requested permission to descend due to the unfavorable weather.

“The controller denied the permission initially but agreed when the pilot contacted again and insisted that the aircraft be allowed to descend due to the extremely bad weather,” he said.