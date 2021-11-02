Tecno Camon 18i Launched With a 90Hz Display and 48MP Rear Camera

Tecno has silently added a new member to the Camon 18 family in Kenya dubbed the Camon 18i. The handset comes as a small update over the vanilla Camon 18 and joins the lineup among Tecno Camon 18, 18P, and 18 Premier.

Advertisement

Design and Display

Camon 18i has a slightly smaller display than the vanilla model. It is a 6.6-inch LCD with HD+ resolution (down from FullHD+) and a 90Hz refresh rate. The fingerprint sensor has been moved to the back next to the vertical triple camera setup.

Internals and Storage

The MediaTek Helio G88 SoC from the base model has been replaced with the Helio G85, though the chipsets have almost the same performance. This is paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB of expandable storage through a microSD card slot.

The phone boots Android 11 out of the box with Tecno’s HiOS 8.0 skin on top.

Cameras

The main camera setup has received a slight upgrade over the original. You get the same 48MP primary sensor, but a 13MP ultrawide camera that was missing from the Tecno Camon 18. The third and last camera is a 2MP depth sensor for portrait shots.

The selfie camera is a 16MP wide-angle lens.

Battery and Pricing

The battery specifications remain unchanged with a 5,000 mAh cell with support for 18W fast charging.

Advertisement

Tecno Camon 18i is available for $170 in Kenya in only a single Grey color option. The pricing will slightly differ once the phone is launched in Pakistan.

Tecno Camon 18i Specifications