Xiaomi 12 Ultra May Have a Larger Zoom Camera Than Mi 11 Ultra: Leak

Now that 2021 is coming to an end, leaks about the Xiaomi 12 series are becoming more common. The latest report is not about the base Xiaomi 12, but the Xiaomi 12 Ultra, the top-end model in the series that usually launches a few months after the main lineup.

The leak comes from a Chinese tipster on Weibo called Panda is Bald. He says that the Xiaomi 12 Ultra will come with a large zoom camera sized at 1/1.5” with support for 5x optical zoom. For comparison, the Mi 11 Ultra’s 48MP zoom camera was a 1/2.0” lens with 5x optical zoom.

Tipster Digital Chat Station has also talked about the Xiaomi 12 Ultra’s camera in the past. He said that it will not have a 200MP camera sensor like some reports said, but it will have three 50MP cameras instead, just like Panda is Bald’s claim.

Since one of the 50MP cameras is a periscope zoom lens, then the other two must be wide-angle and ultra-wide-angle shooters.

The tipster also says that the Xiaomi 12 Ultra will have an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, making it the first Xiaomi phone to feature this technology. It is worth mentioning that the Xiaomi Mi 5s from 2016 had an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, but it was not underneath the display like modern phones. Xiaomi has been using optical fingerprint sensors since then.