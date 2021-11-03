A Guide to Explaining Vehicle Problems to a Mechanic and Avoiding Fraud

People often leave their vehicles with mechanics and return to find that the problem still persists. This can happen because of two reasons: either the driver or the vehicle owner was unable to explain the issue to the mechanic, or the mechanic has not serviced the vehicle properly.

Here are some tips you can follow to explain the problem better to your mechanic and protect yourself from fraud.

Maintenance Handbook

Keeping a maintenance handbook is the first step to maintaining your vehicle and explaining an issue to the mechanic. A handbook should have all the records of the work done on the vehicle, and especially the dates of an engine overhaul.

Drivers often jot down the work done and the date, including details of installed parts and places traveled to. Now you can maintain a service log in the notepad on your mobile as well.

Taking a look at the previous work records and where you had taken the car to be fixed can help to determine the cause of a problem.

Test Drive

When you take your vehicle to the mechanic, be sure to go on a test drive with him. Doing this will help address confusion about what is wrong with the vehicle. It will also help you understand what might have caused the problem and how it can be avoided in the future.

Fraud

The list of frauds committed in the automotive sector is a long one and requires an entire article to itself. For now, we will look at how car owners can protect themselves from fraud.

Spare Parts

There are various types of spare parts being imported or manufactured in Pakistan, some of which work reasonably well while others do not live beyond a few weeks. You can ask your mechanic for different types of available spare parts and their estimated service life, and then decide which one to use according to your budget.

Do remember that a dishonest mechanic does not install used parts in your vehicle unless you are sure that you want to install used parts in it.

Labor

Always ensure that the work you asked for or were advised by the mechanic is being done. If some part of the vehicle is sent to the lathe or another station, ascertain if the right work has been done. You can do this by inspecting how the part was before it was taken and when it comes back. By doing so, you can determine the servicing done and will also understand the condition of your vehicle.

Price Estimate

You should be mindful of the price estimates of both the spare parts and the labor being charged. You can get quotes from a few workshops and compare them to the price that you are being charged.

Later on, you can consult friends and family about the mechanic to find about about the quality of his work.

Ask for Bills

Periodic maintenance is easy and most drivers often carry engine oil and oil filters with them, and the mechanic only swaps the used parts for new ones. If you have taken the vehicle for heavy work like an engine overhaul (which requires new parts), be sure to ask for the bills.

It is advisable to keep a record of your bills. In case something goes wrong soon after the repair, you will have a list of the parts that were installed, and how long they were expected to last.

While picking out good parts and a good mechanic for your vehicle is time-consuming, it is a good idea to invest in it for the safety of your vehicle and yourself.