Babar Azam Breaks Multiple Records of Virat Kohli With Another 50

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, is on a record-breaking spree ever since his introduction to international cricket in 2015. The flamboyant batter has broken a majority of Pakistan’s batting records and is well on his way to breaking international batting records as well.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Babar and Rizwan Pile On More Batting Records Together

Babar has been in terrific form over the past few years and his skills keep on improving game after game. Ever since Babar has been appointed as the captain of the national side, Pakistan’s overall team performances have been sublime and the team looks well settled to become one of the top sides in international cricket.

Under the leadership of Babar Azam, Pakistan defeated India for the first time in a World Cup match and continued their exceptional form by becoming the first team to qualify for the semi-finals of the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Babar’s own form has also improved since he took charge of the captaincy. He has been scoring heavily in all formats and his magnificent form in T20s has been one of the highlights of his short stint as captain so far.

The flamboyant batter created history once again as he scored yet another half-century in Pakistan’s match against Namibia on Tuesday. This was Babar’s 14th 50+ score in T20Is since becoming the captain of the national side. No other captain has scored more 50+ scores than Babar Azam. Previously, the record was held by Indian captain, Virat Kohli who had scored 50+ scores on 13 occasions.

Babar has also scored the most runs in the first 60 T20Is of his career. Again, the record was previously held by Kohli who had scored 2,167 runs in his first 60 T20I innings. Babar has scored 2,402 runs in the same number of innings.

Advertisement

Here are the captains with the most 50+ scores in T20Is: