Babar Overtakes Malik to Become Pakistan’s Second-Highest Run-Scorer

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, became Pakistan’s second-highest run-scorer in T20Is during Pakistan’s encounter against Namibia in the ongoing 2021 T20 World Cup. Babar overtook veteran middle-order batter, Shoaib Malik, who has scored 2,368 runs in 107 innings in the shortest format of the game.

Currently, middle-order batter, Mohammad Hafeez is the leading run-scorer from Pakistan with 2,482 runs at an average of 26.40 and a strike rate of 121.66 in 106 innings.

Babar now has 2,402 runs at an average of 48.04 and a strike rate of 130.11 in 60 T20I innings. Babar scored a magnificent half-century in the match against Namibia. He scored 79 runs off 49 balls as Pakistan posted 189/2 in their 20 overs, the second-highest total in the tournament so far.

The stylish top-order batter is also expected to become the number one T20I batter in the world after scoring three half-centuries in four matches in T20 World Cup.

Here are the top five run-scorers for Pakistan in T20Is: