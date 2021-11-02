Advertisement

Babar Overtakes Malik to Become Pakistan’s Second-Highest Run-Scorer

Posted 18 mins ago by Saad Nasir

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, became Pakistan’s second-highest run-scorer in T20Is during Pakistan’s encounter against Namibia in the ongoing 2021 T20 World Cup. Babar overtook veteran middle-order batter, Shoaib Malik, who has scored 2,368 runs in 107 innings in the shortest format of the game.

Currently, middle-order batter, Mohammad Hafeez is the leading run-scorer from Pakistan with 2,482 runs at an average of 26.40 and a strike rate of 121.66 in 106 innings.

Babar now has 2,402 runs at an average of 48.04 and a strike rate of 130.11 in 60 T20I innings. Babar scored a magnificent half-century in the match against Namibia. He scored 79 runs off 49 balls as Pakistan posted 189/2 in their 20 overs, the second-highest total in the tournament so far.

The stylish top-order batter is also expected to become the number one T20I batter in the world after scoring three half-centuries in four matches in T20 World Cup.

Here are the top five run-scorers for Pakistan in T20Is:

Player Innings Runs Average Strike Rate
Mohammad Hafeez 106 2,482 26.40 121.66
Babar Azam 60 2,402 48.04 130.11
Shoaib Malik 107 2,368 31.57 124.30
Umar Akmal 79 1,690 26.00 122.73
Ahmed Shehzad 59 1,471 25.80 114.74

