IRSA Directed to Implement Water Apportionment Accord 1991

Standing Committee on Water Resources directs IRSA to ensure implementation of Water Apportionment Accord, 1991. Moreover, WAPDA and the Ministry of Water Resources should install Telemetry System, forthwith. These directions were passed in the meeting of the Standing Committee on Water Resources during its meeting held in the Parliament House.

The meeting of the Standing Committee on Water Resources was presided over by its Chairman, MNA Nawab Muhammad Yousuf Talpur. The Standing Committee was apprised that before 1991, there was no unanimous Water Apportionment Accord available in the country. So for national harmony, a Water Apportionment Accord was duly agreed upon by all of the provinces and approved in 1991.

All of the Chief Ministers and other stakeholders were signatories of the Accord. For the implementation of the Accord, the Indus River System Authority was established. However, several questions are being raised on working of IRSA.

Chairman IRSA informed the Committee that IRSA was discharging its functions and performing its duties in accordance with the powers delegated to it under the law. Normally, all affairs of IRSA are decided unanimously. However, in case of any disagreement, the decisions are taken in the meetings of IRSA with a vote. He informed that according to Water Apportionment Accord 1991, 114 million acre-feet of water has to be distributed among the provinces.

However, any shortage in the water is shared among all of the stakeholders as provided in the Accord. Member, IRSA, Punjab informed the Standing Committee on Water Resources that only 102 million acre-feet of useable water was available in the country. Whereas, about 22 million acre-feet of water is being wasted as it goes to the sea. If the dams and reservoirs are constructed, then the useable water could be enhanced to 114 million acre-feet or even more.

The Standing Committee on Water Resources, after a detailed discussion, directed that the water distribution should take place in accordance with para 2 of the 1991 Accord. The Standing Committee was informed that there is a canal system of 2,600 miles in Punjab, whereas, a canal system of 600 miles is there in Sindh. However, less water losses are reported in Punjab as compared to Sindh.

The Standing Committee was apprised that the water losses depend upon the slope of the land, kind of the land, rains, and the temperature. The land in Punjab is steeper and solid, whereas, the land in Sindh is flat and sandy. Similarly, the atmosphere of Punjab is cold and wet.

Similarly, more rains take place there in Punjab. On the other hand, the atmosphere of Sindh is hot and dry. Moreover, less rain takes place there in Sindh, resultantly, more water losses are reported there in Sindh. Unfortunately, no reliable system to measure the water quantity at different points could be developed so far.

To address the issue, the Committee was apprised that Telemetry System is going to be installed at different points in the country. After the installation of the system, the situation about the water losses will become more transparent. Moreover, the system will help with just distribution of water. The Standing Committee directed that the WAPDA and Ministry of Water Resources should install the latest Telemetry System.

The Standing Committee was informed that due to a variety of reasons, no consensus could be developed on the measurement of water, which is taking place at different points. Therefore, it is necessary to seek the services of an independent institute or experts in this regard. The representatives of the Ministry of Water Resources informed that WAPDA was already providing the service amicably. However, some of the provinces have reservations regarding WAPDA. So, unanimously, we have decided that the services of the International Water Management Institute (IWMI) should be hired for water measurement.

The meeting of the Standing Committee on Water Resources was presided over by its Chairman, Nawab Muhammad Yousuf Talpur, and attended by Members National Assembly, Ali Nawaz Awan, Ch. Shoukat Ali Bhatti, Ch. Javed Iqbal Warraich, Naureen Farooq Ibrahim, Nuzhat Pathan, Khalid Hussain Magsi, Riaz-ul-Haq, Ehsan-ur-Rehman Mazari, Mir Munawar Ali Talpur and Afreen Khan. Minister for Irrigation Department, Punjab, and Minister for Irrigation Department, Sindh also attended the meeting.

The meeting was also attended by the Secretary, Ministry of Water Resources, Chairman and Members, IRSA, and senior civil officers of the Ministry of Water Resources, FBR, Irrigation Department, Punjab, Irrigation Department, Sindh, Irrigation Department, KPK and WAPDA