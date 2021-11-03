Punjab Food Authority Asks Citizens to Stop Selling Spoiled Food

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has asked citizens to help curb the sale of adulterated and low-quality food products by lodging complaints with it.

Advertisement

PFA Director General Rafaqat Ali Nissoana stated on Tuesday that citizens can alert the PFA about the sale of sub-standard food products on its mobile application and toll-free number.

ALSO READ Govt to Launch Ehsaas Commodity Subsidy Program for 20 Million Households

He said that PFA’s dairy safety teams have effectively restricted the sale of adulterated milk in Lahore by placing screening pickets at the entry and exit points of the provincial capital during their inspection of 201 milk floats.

A total of 103 milk-carrying vehicles were checked at Sundar Multan Road, River Ravi Bridge, and Sagiyan Interchange, in addition to 98 milk-carrying vehicles at Babu Sabu Interchange, Ada Plot, Bhobatian Chowk Raiwind Road, and Gajumata. Consequently, 0.4 percent of 288,570 liters of milk was found to be contaminated.

ALSO READ Lahore Police Seizes a Large Quantity of Dead Chicken Meat

The contaminations were found to be polluted water, formalin, and urea, and 1,286 liters of the milk were immediately disposed of.

Director-General Nissoana said that the teams use modern lactose can machines to detect adulterated milk, and welcomed the citizens to visit the PFA office for free milk tests.