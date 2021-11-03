Simon Doull Raises Question Marks on Mohammad Rizwan’s Batting Approach

Pakistan wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan, played yet another exceptional knock as he helped Pakistan to a 45-run victory over Namibia in the 2021 T20 World Cup. While Rizwan earned much-earned plaudits from around the world for his gritty innings, some people in the cricketing fraternity were not impressed with his batting display.

Former New Zealand fast bowler and current cricket commentator, Simon Doull, claimed that Rizwan’s approach in the first phase of the innings was strange and it could have cost Pakistan the match. Doull said that Rizwan did manage to recover and score big in the latter phase of the innings but this strategy could have backfired against a top international side.

“In a situation like this, you could say that it ended up really well. Would it be the same against a top-quality side? That’s the question you got to ask. Can he afford to do that against a top-quality bowling lineup? That time will tell,” Doull remarked.

Former pacer said that Rizwan’s approach was conservative from the start and had he failed to kick on, it would have cost Pakistan in a huge way. He added that Rizwan did manage to convert his timid start into good innings against Namibia but this strategy will not work every time.

Rizwan has scored two half-centuries in the tournament so far and is the second-highest run-scorer in the competition. His magnificent innings against India and Namibia helped Pakistan become the first team to qualify for the semi-finals of the 2021 T20 World Cup.