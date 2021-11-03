Sindh to Procure 250 Biogas Buses for Karachi Redline Bus Project

The Government of Sindh announced in a recent review meeting of Karachi’s Redline Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project that it will obtain 250 biogas-powered buses.

Advertisement

The meeting was held with civic agencies on Tuesday, and the commissioner discussed the progress of the Redline BRT Project with the attendees, as reported by the media.

ALSO READ EV Startup Rivian to Go Public With a $54.6 Billion Valuation Target

He explained that Redline BRT is a cheap and convenient transport solution for the masses and the new biofuel-powered buses’ zero-emissions powertrains will ensure that the project is environment-friendly.

Redline BRT will have a 26 km-long track and will be able to facilitate up to 625,000 passengers. It also entails the development of a cycling track that will run alongside the bus route.

The project will include the construction of 24 stations, starting from Malir Halt to Numaish while bypassing Model Colony, Safoora Goth, King Cottages, Met Office, NED University, Safari Park, Nipa, Urdu University, Masjid Baitul Mukarram, Civic Centre, Askari Park, Dawood University, and Society Office.

ALSO READ MG HS 2000cc Variant Goes on Display in Sialkot

The provincial Minister for Transport Awais Qadir told the media after the contract signing ceremony that the Redline BRT project will be built with assistance from the Asian Development Bank with 70 percent contribution to finances by the Government of Sindh.