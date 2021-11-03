Two Pakistani Universities Rank Among Top 100 in Asia

The Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Asia University Rankings for 2022 are out, and 29 Pakistani universities have made it to the top 500 in Asia.
The National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) retained the first position for the 5th consecutive year among the 47 Pakistani universities included in the list.
With an overall score of 51.3, NUST moved two positions up from its previous 76th to 74th, landing amongst the top 11 percent of universities in Asia. Overall, the varsity jumped 17 spots since 2018 when it was at 91st position in Asian rankings. This is the fastest progress by any Pakistani university during this period.
Quaid-i-Azam University, with a score of 46.8, is the second-best Pakistani university on the list and 94th overall in Asia.
They are followed by Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), COMSATS University Islamabad, and the University of Punjab at the third, fourth, and fifth spots.
The list of Pakistani universities included in the top Asian universities is as follows:
|
Top 10 Pakistani Universities in QS Asia Rankings
|Ranking in Pakistan
|University
|QS Asian University Rankings 2022
|1
|National University of Sciences And Technology (NUST) Islamabad
|74
|2
|Quaid-i-Azam University
|=91
|3
|Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS)
|=116
|4
|COMSATS University Islamabad
|137
|5
|University of Punjab
|145
|6
|University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Lahore
|=183
|7
|
Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences (PIEAS)
|189
|8
|University of Peshawar
|197
|9
|University of Agriculture, Faisalabad
|214
|10
|University of Karachi
|=245
|11
|Aga Khan University
|251-260
|12
|Bahauddin Zakariya University, Multan
|301-350
|13
|International Islamic University (IIU)
|301-350
|14
|The University of Lahore
|301-350
|15
|Air University Pakistan
|351-400
|16
|Dow University of Health Sciences
|351-400
|17
|Government College University, Faisalabad
|351-400
|18
|Institute of Space Technology
|351-400
|19
|NED University of Engineering and Technology
|351-400
|20
|Bahria University, Islamabad
|401-450
|21
|Government College University, Lahore
|401-450
|22
|Mehran University of Engineering and Technology
|401-450
|23
|The National University of Computer and Engineering Sciences
|401-450
|24
|Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan
|451-500
|25
|
Iqra University, Karachi
|451-500
|26
|
University of Central Punjab
|451-500
|27
|
University of Malakand, Chakdara
|451-500
|28
|
University of Management and Technology
|451-500
|29
|
University of Sargodha
|451-500
The top ten universities in the 2022 QS World University Rankings Asia are:
|
QS World University Rankings Asia 2022
|Rank
|University
|Location
|1
|National University of Singapore
|Singapore
|2
|Peking University
|China (Mainland)
|3
|The University of Hong Kong
|Hong Kong S.A.R.
|4
|Nanyang Technological University
|Singapore
|5
|Tsinghua University
|China (Mainland)
|6
|Zhejiang University
|China (Mainland)
|7
|Fudan University
|China (Mainland)
|8
|Universiti Malaya
|Malaysia
|9
|The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
|Hong Kong S.A.R.
|10
|Shanghai Jiao Tong University
|China (Mainland)