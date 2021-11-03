Advertisement

Two Pakistani Universities Rank Among Top 100 in Asia

Posted 8 seconds ago by Rizvi Syed
NUST

The Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Asia University Rankings for 2022 are out, and 29 Pakistani universities have made it to the top 500 in Asia.

The National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) retained the first position for the 5th consecutive year among the 47 Pakistani universities included in the list.

With an overall score of 51.3, NUST moved two positions up from its previous 76th to 74th, landing amongst the top 11 percent of universities in Asia. Overall, the varsity jumped 17 spots since 2018 when it was at 91st position in Asian rankings. This is the fastest progress by any Pakistani university during this period.

Quaid-i-Azam University, with a score of 46.8, is the second-best Pakistani university on the list and 94th overall in Asia.

They are followed by Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), COMSATS University Islamabad, and the University of Punjab at the third, fourth, and fifth spots.

The list of Pakistani universities included in the top Asian universities is as follows:

Top 10 Pakistani Universities in QS Asia Rankings
Ranking in Pakistan University QS Asian University Rankings 2022
1 National University of Sciences And Technology (NUST) Islamabad 74
2 Quaid-i-Azam University =91
3 Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) =116
4 COMSATS University Islamabad 137
5 University of Punjab 145
6 University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Lahore =183
7

Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences (PIEAS)

 189
8 University of Peshawar 197
9 University of Agriculture, Faisalabad 214
10 University of Karachi =245
11 Aga Khan University 251-260
12 Bahauddin Zakariya University, Multan 301-350
13 International Islamic University (IIU) 301-350
14 The University of Lahore 301-350
15 Air University Pakistan 351-400
16 Dow University of Health Sciences 351-400
17 Government College University, Faisalabad 351-400
18 Institute of Space Technology 351-400
19 NED University of Engineering and Technology 351-400
20 Bahria University, Islamabad 401-450
21 Government College University, Lahore 401-450
22 Mehran University of Engineering and Technology 401-450
23 The National University of Computer and Engineering  Sciences 401-450
24 Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan 451-500
25  

Iqra University, Karachi

 451-500
26  

University of Central Punjab

 451-500
27  

University of Malakand, Chakdara

 451-500
28  

University of Management and Technology

 451-500
29  

University of Sargodha

 451-500

The top ten universities in the 2022 QS World University Rankings Asia are:

 QS World University Rankings Asia 2022 
Rank University  Location
1 National University of Singapore Singapore
2 Peking University  China (Mainland)
3 The University of Hong Kong Hong Kong S.A.R.
4 Nanyang Technological University Singapore
5 Tsinghua University  China (Mainland)
6 Zhejiang University  China (Mainland)
7 Fudan University  China (Mainland)
8 Universiti Malaya Malaysia
9 The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology Hong Kong S.A.R.
10 Shanghai Jiao Tong University  China (Mainland)

Via: QS University Rankings

Rizvi Syed
