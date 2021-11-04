King Salman Relief Centre Launches Winter Relief Project in Pakistan

King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has launched a project to distribute 29,000 winter kits among poor and deserving people living in Balochistan in collaboration with NDMA, the Balochistan Government, and with the help of a distribution partner. 10,000 winter kits will be distributed in district Harnai, which was recently affected by an earthquake, and 2,100 kits will be distributed among North Waziristan IDPs living in Bakakhail TDP Camp.

Each package comprises two quilts, men’s and women’s shawls, ten pairs of socks for men, women, and children, four children caps, four children mufflers, and four men’s and women’s warmers, for needy families living in the colder regions of Balochistan. The project will benefit about 203,000 people in Pakistan.

The distribution will include ten areas in Balochistan province, which are Quetta, Ziarat, Pashin, Killa Abdullah, Killa Saifullah, Kalat, Mastung, Harnai, Loralai Chagai, and Bakakhail in KPK.

This project comes under the umbrella of humanitarian projects by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, to assist needy families living in the coldest areas in Pakistan.