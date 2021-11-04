Sindh to Approve Province’s First Ever Waste to Energy Policy

Sindh government is set to approve the province’s first-ever policy to convert municipal waste to electricity.

It was revealed by the provincial energy minister, Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh, on Wednesday during a meeting held to finalize the draft of the Sindh Waste-to-Energy Policy 2021.

During the meeting, the minister said that the policy aims to address the issue of municipal waste in major cities of the province once and for all.

He added that the collection, disposal, and consumption of waste would improve significantly after the introduction of the Sindh Waste-to-Energy Policy 2021.

Secretary Sindh local government, Syed Najam Ahmed Shah, Secretary Sindh energy ministry, Abu Bakar Ahmed, MD Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SWMB), Zubair Channa, and other concerned officials also attended the meeting.

The officials briefed the meeting that more than 10,000 tons of municipal waste is generated each day by Karachi alone that is capable of producing more than 200 MW of renewable electricity.

After the approval of Sindh Waste-to-Energy Policy 2021, the Sindh government will also set up the province’s first waste-to-energy power plant in Karachi.

The provincial government has proposed the power plant be built at the Jam Chakro landfill site. This landfill site has been selected because there is a K-Electric grid nearby and the renewable electricity produced by the plant would be supplied to the grid easily.

A number of renowned electricity producing companies have already contacted the Sindh government to set the waste-to-energy power plant at the Jam Chakro landfill site.

Credible sources claim that they have proposed to build a 150 MW waste-to-energy power plant at the Jam Chakro landfill site.