Facebook Will Help Creators Avoid Apple’s App Store Fees

Facebook has come up with a new way of helping content creators avoid Apple’s App Store fee. The social media platform has launched a new bonus program in an effort to bring more creators to its platform.

This bonus program is a web form for subscriptions that let creators get their fan subscriptions outside an app through Facebook Pay. This allows creators to avoid Apple’s 30% commission on in-app purchases.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote in a post “When people subscribe using this link, creators will keep all the money they earn (minus taxes)”.

This program will also include bonuses that will pay creators between $5 and $20 for each new subscriber they get before the end of the year. However, creators will only be able to earn a maximum of $10,000 in bonuses.

Facebook says that this bonus program is an invite-only system that will be available in all 27 markets where the subscription feature is available. The program will roll out to more people in the upcoming months.

Facebook has had a long-standing feud with Apple and its App Store’s “Apple Tax” that a lot of developers and creators hate. Facebook has already created several workarounds for businesses to dodge in-app purchases for their products and events. The company also said that it won’t be taking a cut off of its creators’ earnings until 2023.

These creators will also be able to download their subscriber lists so they can have “more ownership of their audience.”