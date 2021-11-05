Dr. Nauman Finally Apologizes to Shoaib Akhtar [Video]

Renowned cricket historian and PTV anchorperson, Dr. Nauman Niaz finally apologized to Shoaib Akhtar for his behavior on National Television. Shoaib and Dr. Nauman were involved in an on-screen spat during the post-match discussion after Pakistan’s victory over New Zealand on the popular cricket show, ‘Game on Hai’.

Shoaib resigned from PTV on-air as Dr. Nauman refused to apologize to him during the show. Shoaib said that he cannot continue because of how he was treated in front of the entire nation.

Dr. Nauman’s unsavory behavior towards Shoaib caused an uproar on social media as the people demanded Dr. Nauman to resign from his role and publicly apologize to Shoaib. Both Shoaib and Dr. Nauman were suspended by PTV Network for their involvement in the spat.

Dr. Nauman finally apologized to Shoaib and revealed the details behind the incident in an interview with renowned journalist, Rauf Klasra, on his YouTube channel.

“The repercussions of my on-air outburst are totally fair. To err is human, that should not have happened and for that, I can apologize for not only once but a million times. I know I hurt the sentiments of a lot of people and that includes Shoaib Akhtar, who has been a rollicking star… regardless of the fact that it was his mistake or not,” Dr. Nauman stated.

Dr. Nauman further revealed that Shoaib had violated his contract with PTV on a number of occasions before the incident. He said that Shoaib had appeared on other TV shows while being under contract with PTV and did not show up for work throughout the tournament. He said Shoaib’s first appearance in the T20 World Cup was during the Pak-India showdown while he was contracted to come to the show from the beginning of the tournament.

Watch the full interview: