Fawad Chaudhry Mocks India on How They Can Reach Semifinals of T20 World Cup

India’s chances of making it to the semifinals of the T20 World Cup appear slim as they lost their opening two matches of the Super 12s stage of the tournament and sit at fourth spot in Group 2.

Advertisement

Despite the rivalry, cricket fans want India to do better and progress to the next stage of the tournament. Of course, the Men in Blue can still advance to the semifinals but they need nothing short of a miracle to move to the last four.

However, India’s progress doesn’t lie in their hands now. In fact, their hopes now rest with others performing extraordinarily poorly in a couple of scenarios.

In this regard, Federal Information Minister, Fawad Chaudhry, took to Twitter earlier today and suggested another scenario to India for qualifying for the next round.

The Minister shared an image that read:

India can still reach the semifinals if they send fake emails and New Zealand leaves UAE due to security issues.

The state-level jibe is connected to the incident in which New Zealand pulled out of the Pakistan tour just 20 minutes before the start of the first ODI due to an alleged security threat.

Once the dust settled after the incident, the Information Minister revealed that the threat emails that led to the cancelation of the New Zealand tour to Pakistan were in fact sent from India.

Advertisement

The emails were sent from an associated device in India using a Virtual Private Network (VPN) that showed the IP address located in Singapore.

The device used to send the emails had 13 other email addresses. The email ID linked with these particular emails used the name ‘Hamza Afridi’ which was purposefully used to malign Pakistan.

The Information Minister had said that the whole saga hinted at the involvement of Indian agencies.

ALSO READ Shahid Afridi Issues Clarification About His Daughter’s Social Media Accounts

India had a dreadful start to their T20 World Cup campaign. They lost their first match to Pakistan by 10 wickets and then lost the second match to New Zealand by 8 wickets. They won the third match against Afghanistan by 66 runs in a controversial manner.

India currently sit at the fourth spot in Group 2 with two points and a net run rate of +0.073. Afghanistan and New Zealand sit at third and fourth spot with four points each and run rates of +1.481 and +0.816 respectively.

Since Pakistan have already qualified for the semifinals of the tournament, the second spot is up for grabs as the top two teams from each group will play in the semifinals.