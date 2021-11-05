NEPRA Imposes a Fine of Rs. 26 Million on FESCO Over Criminal Negligence

NEPRA has imposed a fine of Rs. 26 million on Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) on charges of negligence resulting in fatal incidents during the period July 2019 to January 2021.

NEPRA, upon receipt of reports of 17 deaths in different electrocution incidents during the above period, constituted a two-member Investigation Committee under Section 27A of NEPRA Act 1997 to visit the relevant areas, conduct investigation, and ascertain the facts and possible violations of NEPRA Laws, Rules and Regulations.

The Investigation Committee’s report revealed that ten out of the total seventeen fatalities occurred due to FESCO’s negligence. These fatalities included eight FESCO employees and two persons from the general public.

Therefore, the Authority issued a show-cause notice to FESCO on 29 June 2021 under Section 27B of the NEPRA Act, 1997, and later provided an opportunity of hearing to FESCO on 15 September 2021. Based on the evidence available on record, submissions of FESCO, and the relevant provisions of the laws, rules, and regulations, the Authority concluded that FESCO has failed to discharge its statutory obligations to maintain safety standards as laid down in the relevant laws, code, and manual.

The Authority has, therefore, imposed a fine of Rs. 26 million on FESCO. The Authority has also noticed that FESCO has given compensation of Rs. 3.5 million each to the families of its employees who lost their lives in these electrocution accidents.

However, no compensation has been given to the families of two deceased persons from the general public. Therefore, the Authority has directed FESCO to compensate the families of the deceased from the general public equal to the amount given to its deceased employees’ families (Rs. 3.5 million each), and documentary evidence of the same shall be shared with the Authority.