Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Appears in Hand-On Images

It appears that older leaks on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra were true after all. The phone has just appeared in live images on the internet and it looks quite like a Galaxy Note device, just like it was hinted in older leaks.

Advertisement

These images come courtesy of FrontPageTech who managed to grab a few spy shots of the S22 Ultra.

These live images have almost the same design as the renders we saw last month. The display is curved with a tiny punch-hole selfie camera at the top. You can also see razor-thin bezels and symmetrical dimensions, just like a Galaxy Note device. The main camera is designed in a P-shaped layout, just like the S21 Ultra, but without a separate camera cutout.

We can also see a periscope camera at the bottom and a laser autofocus unit on the side.

The phone seems to have a matte coating on the rear panel but it remains to be seen whether it will make it to the retail unit. Another key feature shown here is the S Pen sitting in the S Pen slot, making the S22 Ultra a true Galaxy Note successor.

Leaks have pointed at the same camera configuration as the S21 Ultra. This includes a 108MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a duo of 10MP telephoto lenses with different zoom capabilities. But we recommend taking this bit of info with a grain of salt as it hasn’t been confirmed yet.