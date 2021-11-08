Another Poco F3 is Launching Alongside Poco M4 Pro Tomorrow

Xiaomi has a pair of new phones ready to go for its global fans. The brand’s Poco wing is about to release two new phones tomorrow, namely the Poco M4 Pro 5G and a new Poco F3 variant.

For those unaware, Poco F3 is simply the global variant of the Redmi K40 in China. All Redmi K40 phones have flagship-grade specifications for cheap, just like their previous generations. Nearly all Redmi K40 models have made it to the global market, except for the Redmi K40 Pro, so it is possible that we will finally get to see it under the Poco brand name.

The teaser below confirms that a new Poco F3 is launching with the Poco M4 Pro 5G.

Something even more exciting is coming! 😉 Want to find out what it is? Stay tuned for November 9th at 20:00 GMT+8! #POCOM4Pro 5G #PowerUpYourFun pic.twitter.com/zrD52nqnd9 — POCO (@POCOGlobal) November 7, 2021

Redmi K40 Pro is powered by the flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC, so we can expect to see it on the new Poco F3 as well. In fact, it may be called the Poco F3 Pro itself, becoming a true successor to last year’s Poco F2 Pro. It is also likely that it will become one of the cheapest Snapdragon 888 phones in the market.

However, the new Poco F3 being a rebranded Redmi K40 Pro is only speculation for now, so take this information with a grain of salt.

As for the Poco M4 Pro 5G, rumor has it that it will be a rebranded Redmi Note 11 that launched in China last month. This means we can expect to see a 6.6-inch LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate and Full HD+ resolution. It may be powered by the Dimensity 810 SoC with a 50MP main camera on the back and a 5000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Since most Poco phones are already available in Pakistan, we can safely assume that these new Poco models will eventually arrive in our home country as well.