Chinese Ambassador & Chairman PTA Discuss Collaboration in ICT Sector

Ambassador of China to Pakistan, Nong Rong, called on Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Major General (R) Amir Azeem Bajwa, at the PTA Headquarters, Islamabad on Monday.

The two sides discussed matters of mutual interest, including investment opportunities and enhanced cooperation in the field of information and communication technologies (ICTs). They also discussed opportunities in Pakistan’s fast-growing telecommunication sector for foreign investors.

The Ambassador and the Chairman PTA agreed to further expand mutual collaboration for the mutual benefit of both countries.