Collaborating with Tech Talent for a Digital Pakistan

By Pouru Sidhwa

Business methods globally have evolved greatly over the past few years. Adoption of digital practices in basic as well as advanced processes has become imperative for sustainable growth. We are witnessing a trend where large corporations, as well as small businesses and new entrants are digitizing their infrastructures to cater to these evolving needs.

Although most business practices were being digitized, the pace of these developments was enhanced as firms realized that physical operations were vulnerable to unprecedented crisis situations. In Pakistan especially, where most corporations began incorporating digital practices, banks and financial institutions also had to evolve for survival through one of the most turbulent times in modern history.

Both banking and non-banking financial institutions have risen to prominence as one of the key sustainers for contemporary processes and capabilities. As finance and technology become intertwined, the lives of the masses see a positive impact. Specifically, when talking about Pakistan, digital finance has enabled people across the country to embrace more convenient financial solutions, thanks to the efforts made by fintechs and branchless banking players in the industry.

Being part of one of the most revolutionary fintechs in Pakistan, I’ve witnessed how technology coupled with finance is truly impacting lives. However, there is a mechanism working behind these changes that is just as important as the façade and that’s the cultural values as well as operational norms of the organization. With the advancements in technology and a rapid surge in digitization, work environments have evolved too.

For the first time in modern history, companies, in general, and financial institutions, in particular, had to adopt remote working models. This came with its own challenges but influenced an overall shift in the dynamics of work environments that contradict monotonous tones. Workflows today have evolved especially with the integration of practices that are relevant to present times.

At Easypaisa, especially in the last couple of years, we have witnessed a shift in consumer behavior and their reliance on digital financial services. This is why, it has now become more important than ever to ensure a transacting environment for our customers that is easy, reliable, convenient, and secure. Ensuring such services will help us in realizing our mission of a cashless and financially inclusive Pakistan.

We understand that the clockwork behind these strategic ambitions is the right mix of talent and skillset. At Easypaisa, over the years we have been able to build an ability to add value to various skill sets while boosting the career progression of our colleagues. The role of an employee especially in a fintech like ours is no longer just a 9-5 routine but an all-out effort to impact lives.

Working in such a dynamic environment gives a sense of purpose to all of us, that our work is not just making a difference in our personal as well as professional lives, but also has a greater impact on our fellow Pakistanis by enabling them to adopt a digital lifestyle.

Easypaisa has grown to become one of the leading digital payment platforms in the country and this has been the result of progressive strategies incorporated as part of a holistic shift. We have led by understanding what the workforce of today really wants.

Today, people are looking for more than just increments or to progress through the hierarchy. Individuals demand knowledge that can enrich their careers over time, thus diversifying their skill sets in the process. With this evolving philosophy in mind, we have tweaked our value propositions and enabled their personal goals to be more easily aligned with the company’s ambitions.

Our country is a land of opportunities for anyone aiming to make a career in technology-enabled businesses. With fintechs taking the center stage in the country’s quickly evolving financial ecosystem, fintechs such as ours are the place to be for technology-driven talent aiming to make their mark for a digital Pakistan. Together with the right talent and collaboration, fintechs can achieve wonders and this is what we are striving towards.

Pouruchisty Sidhwa is the Chief Human Resources Officer at Telenor Microfinance Bank Limited. She is an experienced professional with over 30 years of experience in diversified industries such as banking, manufacturing, pharmaceutical, FMCG, retail, and textile. In the financial sector, she has experience working in areas such as Credit, Risk, Finance, and Human Resources.