Pakistan-Germany Celebrate 70 Years of Diplomatic Ties With Exhibition Hockey Match

An exhibition match was played between Rawha Hockey Academy and SBP Khawaja Junaid Hockey Academy to celebrate 70-year Pakistan-Germany Diplomatic Relations.

The exhibition hockey match played here at the National Hockey Stadium ended in a 1-1 draw. Dorota Magdalena Berezick, First Secretary Head of Department Press and Cultural Affairs, Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany, Islamabad, graced the occasion as chief guest and cut the cake to celebrate the occasion. Other notables present on the occasion were SBP Hockey Academy Patron, Khawaja Junaid, CEO Junaid Chatha, Director M Yaqoob, and Lahore Press Club President, Arshad Ali Ansari.

Talking to the media after the match, Dorota Magdalena Berezick said:

Pakistan and Germany have very strong diplomatic relations, which will flourish further with the passage of time.

Conveying his message, the German Ambassador added, “Germany wants to further strengthen its social, cultural, commercial, and economic relations with Pakistan. The exhibition hockey match between these two teams on this occasion is proof of a strong 70-year bond between these two countries. Sports help countries come close to each other and not only improve their relations in sports but also in other important fields.”

In the end, the shields and souvenirs were handed over to the players, officials, and the chief guest.