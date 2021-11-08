RCCI Urges RDA to Construct Industrial Zones Alongside Ring Road

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has urged Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) to establish industrial and economic zones along the Ring Road.

Advertisement

If industrial zones are not established, the status of the Ring Road would be reduced to a single road.

ALSO READ Shaukat Tarin Talks About Govt’s Resolve to Uplift Living Standards of People

The relocation of goods transportation, company warehouses, and the general bus stand at Ring Road will help in restricting the heavy traffic to enter the city. The establishment of industrial zones will boost local industry and SMEs, increase economic activity and create employment opportunities.

These remarks were made by RCCI President, Nadeem Rauf, who called on Chairman RDA, Tariq Mahmood Murtaza, in his office here on Monday. The delegation included group leader and former President, Sohail Altaf, senior vice president, Asim Malik, vice president, Talat Awan, and former president, Asad Mashhadi.

Chairman RDA briefed the delegation on ongoing development projects in the city, especially the Ring Road project. He said that the suggestions of Rawalpindi Chamber have been incorporated for the development and beautification of the city.

Encroachments from the city can be permanently addressed by adopting the long-term policy. The Ring Road project will be inaugurated on December 25. President Nadeem Rauf said that Ring Road is an important development project of the city and the business community considers it as a game-changer.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Chinese Ambassador & Chairman PTA Discuss Collaboration in ICT Sector

RCCI through its platform has always emphasized the establishment of industrial and economic zones along the Ring Road. He said that the city has become densely populated. The relocation of cottage industry, furniture, show market, bus/truck terminals, and markets can only reduce the congestion in the city.

“Parking is an important issue,” he said. New parking plazas should be constructed on College Road and Iqbal Road, he suggested. He added that a core committee consisting of the Chamber and RDA be set up to review the progress of the projects. He assured full cooperation and extended all kinds of assistance to RDA to eliminate encroachments from the city.