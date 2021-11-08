Realme Might be Making a Phone With an Under-Display Camera [Image]

We have been hearing about Realme’s first under-display (UD) camera phone for a while. In fact, Realme VP Xu Qi Chase teased the feature on Weibo with a full-screen phone that had no notches, punch-holes, or even a pop-up selfie camera. Realme executive Madhav Sheth has also said that the pop-up selfie cameras are unlikely to return.

Advertisement

That being said, we now have a recently uncovered design patent from Realme that shows a smartphone with no visible selfie cameras on it. This design patent, along with the company’s earlier teasers hint that a UD camera phone is coming soon.

The patent does not indicate the final design by any means, but the camera setup looks no different from a typical Realme phone. It is a vertical triple camera setup with an LED flash on the side.

There are a few other interesting details visible here. The display is curved at the edges same as the rear panel. Some antenna lines are also marked out at the top and bottom, hinting at a metal frame. There is no physical fingerprint sensor visible anywhere, meaning that it’s likely to have a UD sensor. All of these are clear signs of a premium phone.

While we are not aware of its specs, we can at least hope that a Realme phone with a UD camera is coming soon enough.